WISeKey Accelerates Expansion in India by Bringing Integrated Cybersecurity, IoT and AI Solutions

WISeKey brings vertically integrated AIoT platform and solutions to India as part of its global expansion and growth 

Geneva, Switzerland – December 1, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the expansion of its local presence in India with the appointment of Vivek Singh as Sales Leader to bring  fully integrated Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) with microprocessors embedded with a Trusted Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and problem-solving Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to the country.  WISeKey’s IoT Cybersecurity Vertical Platform allows IoT devices to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity.

Government of India under its Digital India Vision has taken major initiatives to make the country e-ready by initiating various e-governance implementations across the country like automation of income tax, passport, company law, e-procurement and bidding, etc.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital signatures form the authentication backbone for all these initiatives. PKI in India is controlled by the Controller of Certifying Authorities, Ministry of Information Technology, Government of India. Digital Signature Certificate for authentication is issued by the Certifying Authorities (CAs). While digitization has commenced in various department indicated above, complete digitization in public and private sector is only possible with the use of Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). Information Technology Act of 2008 provides necessary legal framework to support digitalization.

The WISeKey Identity and Blockchain Platform is already used in of Andhra Pradesh since 2017 https://cointelegraph.com/news/indian-state-of-andhra-pradesh-embraces ...  to enhance the security of citizens’ identity and position citizens at the center of gravity of government services using the WISeKey PKI based blockchain technology as the solution to secure government-recorded data.

“To have a pristine vision like putting the citizen at the center of gravity, and building all the infrastructure around this vision is the key to successfully empower citizens to unleash their full potential,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO, of WISeKey.

