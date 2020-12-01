Steelcase to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, December 17, 2020, after the market closes.



