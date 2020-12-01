 

Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier Transportation sale to Alstom

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 17:46  |  28   |   |   
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier Transportation sale to Alstom

1 December 2020 – Alstom and Bombardier announced today that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom have been received. 

Alstom and Bombardier now expect the transaction to close on January 29, 2021.

            About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.

  		 
 
            Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com 		 

Attachment


Alstom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier Transportation sale to Alstom Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier Transportation sale to Alstom 1 December 2020 – Alstom and Bombardier announced today that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
26.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'
25.11.20
UBS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
25.11.20
ALSTOM SA: Cologne Public Transport Authority commissions Alstom and Kiepe Electric to supply 64 trams
18.11.20
Emerging Markets Report: When Opportunity Knocks
18.11.20
UBS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
18.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
17.11.20
UBS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
16.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'
16.11.20
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of approximately €2 billion as part of the financing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation