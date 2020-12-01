 

EQS-News Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

EQS Group-News: CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer
Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020

01.12.2020 / 18:00


CALIDA GROUP press release
Sursee (Switzerland), 1 December 2020

Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020

The public buy-out tender offer by Calida Holding AG with subsequent squeeze-out resulted in 4.5% of LAFUMA SA shares being tendered. This takes Calida Holding AG's holding in LAFUMA SA to 98% of the latter's share capital and voting rights.

Any LAFUMA SA shares not tendered in the public tender offer between 13 and 26 November 2020 will be cancelled on 4 December 2020 by means of a squeeze-out procedure in return for compensation in the amount of the public offer price of EUR 17.99 per share.

The shares of LAFUMA SA will be delisted from Euronext in Paris/France on 4 December 2020.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase shares in LAFUMA SA and/or Calida Holding AG. The public tender offer regarding the LAFUMA SA shares ("Offer") will only be made in accordance with the offer prospectus, which contains the complete and final terms and conditions of the Offer. The offer prospectus has been submitted to and approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers. Any decision relating to the Offer must be based solely on the information contained in the offer prospectus.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to special regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed, directly or indirectly, at persons subject to such restrictions and the offer may not be accepted in countries where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions and limitations. Calida Holding AG assumes no liability for any violation of these restrictions.

For further information:
Calida Holding AG
Sacha Gerber, CFO
Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49
investor.relations@calida.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and AUBADE in the lingerie segment, MILLET and LAFUMA in the alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group generated revenue of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Additional features:

File: Calida Holding AG_PressRelease

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464, FR0000035263
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Paris
EQS News ID: 1151936

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1151936  01.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151936&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Calida Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020 EQS Group-News: CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020 01.12.2020 / 18:00 CALIDA GROUP press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
DGAP-News: Abivax schließt Patientenrekrutierung für seine klinische Phase-2b-Induktionsstudie mit ABX464 ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Calida Holding AG hält nach dem öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot 98% des Aktienkapitals der LAFUMA SA - Dekotierung LAFUMA SA erfolgt am 4. Dezember 2020 (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Calida Holding AG hält nach dem öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot 98% des Aktienkapitals der LAFUMA SA - Dekotierung LAFUMA SA erfolgt am 4. Dezember 2020
12.11.20
DGAP-News: CALIDA Holding AG: Öffentliches Übernahmeangebot der Calida Holding AG an die Aktionäre der LAFUMA SA wurde bewilligt (deutsch)
12.11.20
EQS-News: CALIDA Holding AG: Öffentliches Übernahmeangebot der Calida Holding AG an die Aktionäre der LAFUMA SA wurde bewilligt
12.11.20
EQS-News: CALIDA Holding AG: Public tender offer by Calida Holding AG to the shareholders of LAFUMA SA approved