Calida Holding AG holds 98% of LAFUMA SA's share capital following its public tender offer; LAFUMA's delisting to take place on 4 December 2020

The public buy-out tender offer by Calida Holding AG with subsequent squeeze-out resulted in 4.5% of LAFUMA SA shares being tendered. This takes Calida Holding AG's holding in LAFUMA SA to 98% of the latter's share capital and voting rights.

Any LAFUMA SA shares not tendered in the public tender offer between 13 and 26 November 2020 will be cancelled on 4 December 2020 by means of a squeeze-out procedure in return for compensation in the amount of the public offer price of EUR 17.99 per share.

The shares of LAFUMA SA will be delisted from Euronext in Paris/France on 4 December 2020.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase shares in LAFUMA SA and/or Calida Holding AG. The public tender offer regarding the LAFUMA SA shares ("Offer") will only be made in accordance with the offer prospectus, which contains the complete and final terms and conditions of the Offer. The offer prospectus has been submitted to and approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers. Any decision relating to the Offer must be based solely on the information contained in the offer prospectus.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to special regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed, directly or indirectly, at persons subject to such restrictions and the offer may not be accepted in countries where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions and limitations. Calida Holding AG assumes no liability for any violation of these restrictions.

For further information:

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49

investor.relations@calida.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and AUBADE in the lingerie segment, MILLET and LAFUMA in the alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group generated revenue of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Language: English Company: CALIDA Holding AG Bahnstrasse 6208 Oberkirch Switzerland Phone: +41 41 925 45 25 E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com Internet: www.calidagroup.com ISIN: CH0126639464, FR0000035263 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Paris

1151936 01.12.2020