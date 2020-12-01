 

BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

01.12.2020, 18:09  |  33   |   |   

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.22 per share.  The dividend is payable January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on December17, 2020. For Federal income tax purposes, this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.  Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the other reports it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:  Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com


