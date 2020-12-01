Subsea 7 S.A. Financial Calendar 

 

Luxembourg – 1 December 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today its financial calendar for 2021. 

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
25.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4
10.03.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
14.04.2021 - Annual General Meeting
29.04.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q1
28.07.2021 - Half-yearly Report
17.11.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

