DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay takes over as new Chief Executive Officer (news with additional features) 01.12.2020 / 18:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay takes over as new Chief Executive Officer

Munich, 1 December 2020 - As of today, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay is taking up his position as Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider. Together with long-time Board member Jan-Peter Koopmann (Chief Technology Officer), Dr. Klaus von Rottkay is assuming responsibility for the operational and strategic development of the NFON Group with immediate effect.

Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON AG: "Today is my first day with the NFON Group. I am really looking forward to getting to know the team as a whole over the next few weeks. NFON recognised the potential of a digitalised working world early on and has developed very dynamically in recent years with its flexible communication solutions from the cloud. We are operating in a rapidly changing growth market. This market offers numerous options which we will tackle with a view to our growth strategy."

Dr. Klaus von Rottkay (51) holds a Ph.D. in physics and was Associated Principal at McKinsey from 1999 to 2005. In 2006, he joined Microsoft Germany, where he was initially responsible for the Server & Tools Business Group and then headed Enterprise Solution Sales. In 2011, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay moved to Microsoft's Danish subsidiary as COO/CMO until 2013, when he took over the Marketing and Operations departments in the same position on the Management Board of Microsoft Germany. During this time, he managed the Business Groups Windows & Devices, Office, Cloud & Enterprise and Business Solutions in the third largest subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation in addition to Marketing. He then joined PlanetHome Group as its CEO in 2017. As an M&A consultant, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay was also involved in many pre- and post-merger projects.