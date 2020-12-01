Fifth Third Bank Names Executive Vice President Kala Gibson Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer & Head of Business Banking

Fifth Third Bank, National Association today announced that Executive Vice President Kala Gibson has been named chief enterprise corporate responsibility officer & head of Business Banking. His role is expanding to include responsibility for Community and Economic Development.

Fifth Third Bank Executive Vice President Kala Gibson, chief enterprise corporate responsibility officer & head of Business Banking. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Company has made tremendous strides over the past five years in the way we serve our communities,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp. “Our Community and Economic Development team has been at the forefront of driving this change, with long-tenured leaders working to strengthen our relationships within and across community organizations. I congratulate Kala on this recognition of his abilities, performance and leadership.”

With over 30 years in the financial services industry, Gibson has extensive experience in strategic planning, operations, regulatory compliance, product development and relationship management. He also has been a powerful voice in matters of community responsibility and accountability as well as social justice and broad social equity. He joined Fifth Third in 2011 as a Business Banking executive in Eastern Michigan and was named head of Business Banking in 2013.

His Business Banking leadership was integral to Fifth Third’s ability to successfully deliver the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to more than 40,000 clients. In addition, he was a leader on the team that delivered the Bank’s $32 billion Community Commitment. He serves as chair of the Bank’s Executive Diversity Leadership Council.

The Bank also announced the promotion of Stefanie Steward-Young to chief corporate social responsibility officer and Jada Grandy-Mock to chief corporate community and economic development officer. Steward-Young and Grandy-Mock both were instrumental in the delivery of the Bank’s $32 billion Community Commitment and driving the Bank’s Outstanding CRA rating. Together, they will run daily operations of Community and Economic Development.

Steward-Young will manage the Bank’s response to the communities it serves and drive corporate social responsibility strategy, a key facet of the Bank’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. She has more than 20 years of financial service industry experience including corporate and regional Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) leadership, commercial credit and branch management. Her new role will encompass corporate social responsibility, community giving, employee volunteerism and alignment with ESG and partners. She also will manage the service programs that help the Bank meet its CRA requirements.