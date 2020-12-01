Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

East Setauket, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“Lixte” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: Common stock – LIXT; Warrants – LIXTW), a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with cancer and other serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets, today announced that it closed a public offering of 1,200,000 units of securities at an offering price of $4.75 per unit for total gross proceeds of $5.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and before any exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.70 per share. In addition, Lixte has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 180,000 additional shares of the Company's common stock and/or up to 180,000 additional warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, or any combination thereof, to cover overallotments, if any.



The shares and warrants were immediately separable, were issued separately, and began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, under the symbols “LIXT” and “LIXTW”, respectively.

WestPark Capital, Inc. and WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. TroyGould PC acted as the Company's legal counsel and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP acted as legal counsel for the joint book-running managers.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with cancer and other serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte’s product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint. The Company believes the phosphatase inhibitors have broad therapeutic potential not only for cancer but also for other debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Additional information about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is available at www.lixte.com.