 

VGP NV Voting Rights and Denominator

Press Release
Regulated Information
Antwerp, 1 December 2020– 06.30 p.m. CET


In application of Article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market, VGP publishes, by means of a press release and on its website, the total share capital, the total number of securities with voting rights and the total number of voting rights at the latest at the end of each month in which any of these numbers has changed. 

Situation as at 30 November 2020 (close of business)

Total share capital: EUR 102,640,079.19
Total number of securities with voting right: 20,583,050
Total number of securities with double voting right: 9,450,640
Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,033,690

This situation (the denominator) serves as a basis for the notification of major shareholdings by shareholders.

In accordance with Article 7:53 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 29 of the Articles of Association, fully paid-up registered shares that have been registered in the share register in the name of the same shareholder for at least two consecutive years grant double voting rights. Dematerialised shares do not benefit from the double voting right. The method used by VGP to calculate the holding period of two consecutive years is the LIFO ("last in, first out") method, i.e.: for the same registered shareholder, the shares that the latter has most recently acquired are the first shares that will be deducted from his total amount of registered shares if he/she transfers shares to a third party. Any share converted into a dematerialised share or the ownership of which is transferred loses the double voting right as from its dematerialisation or entry of its transfer in VGP’s share register. It is therefore important that VGP be kept informed of any transfer of registered shares by the transferor and/or the transferee promptly at the time of each transfer in order to enable VGP to keep its register of registered shares and, consequently, the number of registered shares with double voting rights up to date.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.48 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family- owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through its joint ventures VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München. As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).


