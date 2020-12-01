 

Fuse Medical Ranked Number 43 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTCPK: FZMD), an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced that it ranked number 43 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. During the selected period Fuse’s revenue grew 3,935%.

Fuse Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher C. Reeg, said, “We are honored to be ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row, especially during these trying times with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a privilege to be included with other fast-growing, innovative companies that are rapidly becoming leaders in their market sectors. This recognition further validates Fuse’s continued commitment to new product development and commercialization, while adding value to the healthcare system.”

Mohana Dissanayake, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP commented, “Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer, and more productive. We extend our congratulations to these well-deserved winners—who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

Fuse Medical moved up 46 spots on the winners list from where it previously ranked last year at 89. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175 percent to 106,508 percent from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450 percent.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

