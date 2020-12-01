 

CN Renews Commitment to Support Research and Education at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Centre for Supply Chain Management with C$500,000 Donation

MILTON, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced a renewal of its commitment to support research and education programs at the Centre for Supply Chain Management (SCM) in the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, ON with a donation of C$500,000.

The contribution builds on CN’s $500,000 donation in 2015.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the subject of strong and reliable supply chains to the forefront of public interest and discussion. As a critical part in many of the supply chains that North Americans rely on, CN is committed to developing Canada’s expertise in the increasingly important field of supply chain management by deepening our great partnership with Wilfrid Laurier University. Over the last five years, CN has worked closely with the Centre for Supply Chain Management at the Lazaridis School to support student internships and a cooperative education program – where students are employed at CN – establish a ‘CN Fellow’ in Supply Chain Management, and hold an annual conference on supply chain and logistics in Milton, ON.”

     - Keith Reardon, senior vice-president, consumer product supply chain at CN

The annual World Class Supply Chain conference, presented by CN and Laurier, in partnership with the Milton Chamber of Commerce, has become an important industry-academic event, where leading speakers and panelists provide their insights on supply chain and logistics – in Canada and throughout the world.

The fifth annual Summit, with the theme Vision 2030: SCM for a new decade, had been scheduled for early May in Milton, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual Summit will take place on May 5, 2021.

“Milton has become a leading centre for supply chain and logistics. The Summit is an important forum for learning how opportunities in the field can be leveraged, and challenges overcome.”

     - Scott McCammon, President and CEO of the Milton Chamber of Commerce

“It’s a privilege to partner with CN, a strong Canadian company whose commitment has strengthened our supply chain management activities. This generous donation will allow us to continue to enhance our research, outreach and education, ensuring our graduates hit the ground running with the skills needed for today’s complex environment that requires adaptable, resilient and flexible supply chains.”

     - Micheál Kelly, Dean of the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
