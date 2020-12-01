 

Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The push for low-power and low-latency deep learning models, computing hardware, and systems for artificial intelligence (AI) inference on edge devices continues to create exciting new opportunities. There has been unprecedented interest from industry stakeholders in the development of hardware and software solutions for on-device deep learning, also called Edge AI. This has already begun to yield progress on hallmark applications such as keyword spotting in audio classification, anomaly detection and, in this case, person detection in computer vision applications. Specifically, tinyML, the branch of machine learning tailored to ultra-low power systems, holds tremendous promise. The efficiency of proposed solutions (milliwatt or even microwatt power consumption) and vast applicability and deployment of such devices in real-world settings will lead to over 100 billion IoT sensors and devices expected to ship over the next 5 years1. The future of deep learning is poised to provide significant benefits to customers and end-users by way of affordable, eco-friendly and more accessible intelligence than ever before.

Today, Andes Technology and Deeplite Inc. are excited to announce the latest results in their partnership for AI-powered applications using Deeplite’s unique optimization software and Andes’ low-power Andes RISC-V CPU cores. The partnership focuses on compressing and accelerating the well-known Visual Wake Words (VWW) application, where a tiny embedded camera can detect a person in images. Together, Deeplite and Andes achieved industry-leading results, producing various optimized INT8 models from the floating point based Mobilenet-v1-0.25x model. The first set of results focused on increasing accuracy. Our accuracy-focused INT8 model optimization achieves 2.7% higher accuracy, 1.7x (172 KB) smaller size, and 9% faster execution. The second set of results focused on maximizing compression. Our model-size-focused optimization achieved 2.3x (121KB) smaller size, slightly higher accuracy (0.7%), and 15% faster execution when compared to int8 model provided by TensorFlow Lite Micro.

