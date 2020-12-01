HNI Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Design Public Group

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Design Public Group, a leading e-commerce distributor of high-design furniture and accessories for the office and home. The company’s assets include consumer-facing e-commerce websites www.designpublic.com and www.danishdesignstore.com, along with a platform and capabilities serving the commercial office and architectural and design channels.

“We are excited to have the team at Design Public join HNI,” said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. “This acquisition aligns nicely with our long-term strategies. Design Public is a digitally native company bringing skills and capabilities to help us accelerate our digital and e-commerce initiatives. In addition to supporting our traditional distribution models, we will also increase our reach to a broader consumer group that increasingly buys furniture online.”