 

Osisko Gold Royalties is Pleased to Congratulate Osisko Mining on Its Record Windfall Project Results

Record Intercept of 13,634g/t Au over 2 Meters

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko” or the “Company”) (TSX & NYSE: OR) is pleased to congratulate Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko Mining”, TSX: OSK) on the highest-grade drill result to date at its Windfall gold project (“Windfall”). Today, Osisko Mining announced1 a diamond drill intercept grading 13,634 grams per tonne over 2.0 meters, including 90,700 grams per tonne over 0.3 meters, from the infill definition drill program at Windfall’s Lynx zone.

Sean Roosen, Executive Chair and Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko stated: “The consistency at which the Osisko Mining team is able to achieve remarkable drilling success speaks to the unique quality of the Windfall deposit and the team’s vision and understanding of a highly prospective gold camp.”

Osisko Gold Royalties owns a 2.0% to 3.0% net smelter return royalty on Windfall (“Windfall Royalty”) as well as a 14.6% equity stake in Osisko Mining. The Windfall Royalty and the Company’s equity ownership provides Osisko with meaningful exposure to a high-grade Canadian gold camp.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). For technical details, including quality control and reporting protocols, please refer to the press release entitled “Osisko Windfall Infill Drilling: Very Good” date from December 1st 2020.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Royalties is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko Royalties holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko Royalties' head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, Canada, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
 
Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
Tel. (514) 940-0670
ssingh@osiskogr.com

Forward-looking Statements

