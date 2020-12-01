 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

01.12.2020, 19:30  |  23   |   |   
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.64 48
19.64 330
19.64 400
19.64 200
19.64 22
19.66 1
19.66 305
19.68 265
19.68 105
19.70 105
19.70 190
19.70 1229
19.62 500
19.62 200
19.62 300
19.62 191
19.62 298
19.62 11
19.62 200
19.64 200
19.64 200
19.64 600
19.90 188
19.90 40
19.90 22
19.90 14
19.90 236
19.90 54
19.90 54
19.90 142
19.90 457
19.90 43
19.90 457
19.90 43
19.90 83
19.90 74
19.90 93
19.98 152
19.98 800
19.98 1072
19.98 3762
19.98 3716
19.98 2598

total volume: 20000
total price: 397512.36
average price: 19.87561800000000


Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

