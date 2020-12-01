TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music

Every user will have their own customized page within the app that features playlists recapping their most listened to tracks for the whole year and each individual month, as well as their top artists and albums. TIDAL members can click 'My 2020 Rewind' on the homepage in-app and on desktop to easily explore. As members prepare for the new year, they can listen to their most streamed music and reminisce on previous months as we say goodbye to 2020.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to end, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is giving members a recap of their most streamed music in 2020. Beginning today (December 1), TIDAL members can review 'My 2020 Rewind,' a personalized year end wrap up highlighting their most listened to songs and artists through a playlist and shareable graphic for social media.

All TIDAL members will receive a custom 'My 2020 Rewind' social card, perfect for fans to interact on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. The image will be automatically generated through the share button from the 'My 2020 Rewind' playlist. Members are encouraged to share their results on social media using the hashtag #TIDAL2020Rewind.

Additionally, TIDAL has launched the editorially curated "Best of 2020" playlist series. Hand-picked by TIDAL's experts, the Best of playlists will be available for music lovers to enjoy featuring an array of this year's most notable tracks. Each week, TIDAL will add a new category of "Best of" playlists to the homepage beginning this week with "Best of Audio Playlists" followed by "Best of Videos Playlists," "Best of Label Playlists" and "Artists to Watch 2021."

TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations. HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to the best quality of sound available, including TIDAL Masters and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Learn more on TIDAL.com/2020Rewind .