Reykjavik Energy - Green Bond Offering Results

Today, December 1 st 2020, Reykjavik Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavikur) concluded its closed green bond offering in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB. The bonds pay a fixed real-interest rate with a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and have a final maturity on September 2 nd 2034 and February 18 th 2055 respectively.

OR020934 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 2,970m at a yield of 1.28% - 1.44%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,270m at a yield of 1.36%.

OR0180255 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 920m at a yield of 1.42% - 1.47%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 620m at a yield of 1.43%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is