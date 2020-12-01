 

AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier to Migrate from SQL Server to Amazon Aurora, and an Open Source Project to Help More Organizations Leave SQL Server for PostgreSQL

Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the next version of Aurora Serverless, as well as a new capability that makes it easier for customers to migrate from SQL Server to Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, and a new open source project that helps even more organizations migrate off legacy databases to open source alternatives. For customers that don’t want to deal with the work associated with self-managing database capacity, Amazon Aurora Serverless v2 scales to hundreds of thousands of transactions in a fraction of a second, delivering up to 90% cost savings compared to provisioning for peak capacity. AWS also announced Babelfish for Aurora PostgreSQL, a new capability for Amazon Aurora that allows customers to run SQL Server applications directly on Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL with little to no code changes. Finally, AWS shared its plans to open source Babelfish for PostgreSQL under the permissive Apache 2.0 license and make it available on GitHub. Together these innovations make Amazon Aurora even more attractive for a wide range of workloads, and bring the benefits of Amazon Aurora and PostgreSQL to more organizations. To get started, visit https://aws.amazon.com/rds/aurora/

Old-guard, legacy databases that have been developed and used for many decades typically require a well-trained and funded support staff to run and manage them. These commercial databases offer high performance and advanced availability features, but are expensive, complex to manage, and have high lock-in. Moreover, customers that are self-managing commercial databases are often at the mercy of old-guard database vendors and the brazen tricks they play, such as imposing arbitrary and punitive licensing terms. Today, more than a hundred thousand customers are choosing to run their database workloads on Amazon Aurora because it delivers the performance and availability of the highest-grade commercial databases at one tenth of the cost, making it the fastest-growing service in AWS history. In total, more than 350,000 databases have been migrated to AWS using AWS Database Migration Service (DMS). Today’s announcements build upon this momentum by delivering the next generation of Amazon Aurora Serverless, as well as a capability to run SQL Server workloads on Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, and an open source project that makes it even easier for more organizations to migrate from SQL Server to PostgreSQL.

