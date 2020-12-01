AWS Announces Four New Container Capabilities

Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced four new container innovations to help customers develop, deploy, and scale modern applications. Containers provide a standard way for developers to package and run applications quickly and reliably in any environment, while also improving resource utilization and reducing cost. AWS is now making it even easier to provision, deploy, and manage container applications. It is doing this by enabling customers to run Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) in their own data centers, adding a new service for automated container and serverless application development and deployment, and providing a new container registry that gives developers an easy and highly available way to share and deploy container software publicly.

Most companies offer customers a single managed Kubernetes container offering. This is limiting because different developers prioritize different needs. For developers who most prioritize using the open source Kubernetes orchestration engine, AWS offers Amazon EKS. For developers who most prioritize the deepest integration with the rest of AWS and the comfort of AWS-style APIs and streamlined configurations for cluster management, scheduling, and monitoring, AWS offers Amazon ECS. And, for those customers who prefer to run containers without having to think about servers or clusters at all (i.e. serverless), AWS offers AWS Fargate. No other provider has either a serverless container offering or this selection of container offerings overall to meet the diverse needs of developers. All three of these services continue to grow at a rapid rate, and often, customers use all three container services at the same time for different workloads.

Amazon ECS Anywhere and Amazon EKS Anywhere enable customers to run Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS in their own data centers

Today, customers that want to run their applications in containers have to deal with different deployment and management processes for on-premises applications and cloud applications. In these cases, customers have to manually install, operate, and manage container orchestration software on-premises. Because these customers have to use disparate tooling across their AWS and on-premises environments, they also have to stay current with multiple specialized knowledge domains and skillsets. This situation not only leads to operational overhead, but it also slows down the pace of delivering new business capabilities. What customers want instead is a fully-managed solution that works in their own data centers and in AWS with the same monitoring, cluster management, and deployment pipelines they use in Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS today.