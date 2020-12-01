 

Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Appointment Of Tufan Erginbilgic As A Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 20:17  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading, independent global infrastructure investor, announced today that Tufan Erginbilgic has joined the Firm as a Partner. Mr. Erginbilgic joins GIP from BP plc, where he worked for over 20 years, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of BP's Downstream segment, which includes BP's global fuels, lubricants, and petrochemicals businesses. 

Mr. Erginbilgic has a bachelor's degree in engineering, an MBA and an MA in Economics and he joined BP in 1997 after seven years at Mobil Oil Company.  He held leadership positions in several different BP businesses, including its Retail operations and BP's Lubricants division, which he made into an industry leader while quadrupling its profits. From 2007-2009, Mr. Erginbilgic was Chief of Staff to the BP Group CEO, playing a key role in the transformational program that increased BP's revenues and delivered cost efficiencies. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2009 and then CEO of BP Downstream in 2014. As CEO of BP Downstream's 40,000 employees, he doubled underlying earnings, tripled returns, and delivered a record-setting safety performance.  At GIP, Mr. Erginbilgic will work with our Investment and Operating Teams to create investment opportunities by developing new strategic partnerships. He will also work with GIP's portfolio companies to maximize value by improving the efficiency of their operations and delivering top quality customer service.

Mr. Erginbilgic said, "GIP has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders. It combines deep sector knowledge with an operational focus and an emphasis on safety and corporate responsibility to develop market leading businesses. I have come to know the GIP team well and I am excited to join the Firm at this unique time in the evolution of the energy industry."

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented, "We are delighted to welcome Tufan to GIP.  Tufan brings a unique blend of experience as a first-class operator of complex industrial businesses, deep investment expertise, a truly global perspective and extensive senior level industry relationships. In addition, Tufan's experience helping to develop and evolve BP's energy transition plans and improve its safety culture will be invaluable to GIP as we implement our own energy transition plans and heighten our focus on and leadership in ESG issues."

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, and Hong Kong. GIP's credit platform ("GIP Credit") provides financing solutions and makes debt and non-common equity investments in infrastructure assets and companies through several funds including GIP Spectrum and GIP Capital Solutions ("CAPS"). For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

Media contacts:




Media Inquiries Team  

CLP Strategies

mediainquiries@global-infra.com

ppendleton@clpstrategies.com

+1 646 282 1545

+1 914 364 8024

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Appointment Of Tufan Erginbilgic As A Partner NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading, independent global infrastructure investor, announced today that Tufan Erginbilgic has joined the Firm as a Partner. Mr. Erginbilgic joins GIP from BP plc, where …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in Diffuse Large B ...
Kalkine Pty Limited to Launch its 'Global Green Energy Report'
GA-ASI Delivers Final MQ-9A Block 5 RPA to Spain
E-Bike Market worth $70.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
India Electric Two-Wheeler Industry to Witness Massive Growth Ahead: P&S Intelligence
Increasing Sales of Consumer Electronic Products Generates Prominent Expansion Avenues in Specialty Carbon Black Market: TMR
Rising Number of Do-It-Yourself Customers Fuels Expansion of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: TMR
Growing Cases of Spinal Disorders to Pain Strokes of Growth across Bone Graft Substitutes Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
2020 GCHERA World Agriculture Prize Award Ceremony is held in Nanjing Agricultural University, ...
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods