Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Appointment Of Tufan Erginbilgic As A Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading, independent global infrastructure investor, announced today that Tufan Erginbilgic has joined the Firm as a Partner. Mr. Erginbilgic joins GIP from BP plc, where he worked for over 20 years, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of BP's Downstream segment, which includes BP's global fuels, lubricants, and petrochemicals businesses.

Mr. Erginbilgic has a bachelor's degree in engineering, an MBA and an MA in Economics and he joined BP in 1997 after seven years at Mobil Oil Company. He held leadership positions in several different BP businesses, including its Retail operations and BP's Lubricants division, which he made into an industry leader while quadrupling its profits. From 2007-2009, Mr. Erginbilgic was Chief of Staff to the BP Group CEO, playing a key role in the transformational program that increased BP's revenues and delivered cost efficiencies. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2009 and then CEO of BP Downstream in 2014. As CEO of BP Downstream's 40,000 employees, he doubled underlying earnings, tripled returns, and delivered a record-setting safety performance. At GIP, Mr. Erginbilgic will work with our Investment and Operating Teams to create investment opportunities by developing new strategic partnerships. He will also work with GIP's portfolio companies to maximize value by improving the efficiency of their operations and delivering top quality customer service.