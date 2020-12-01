 

PagerDuty’s Real-Time AIOps-Powered Digital Operations Platform Integrates with Amazon DevOps Guru

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 20:24  |  84   |   |   

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, has announced a product collaboration with Amazon DevOps Guru, an operational insight service powered by machine learning (ML) from Amazon Web Services (AWS). PagerDuty is one of four Amazon DevOpsGuru Launch Partners at AWS re:Invent 2020, further extending its longstanding relationship with AWS. Through this new integration, PagerDuty will automatically ingest observability data from Amazon DevOps Guru. PagerDuty consolidates these digital health signals and alerts, and uses AIOps to contextualize and filter out the noise so teams can remediate issues in real-time, and customers can ensure critical business services get delivered.

As digital transformation accelerates, cloud computing adoption continues to increase; IDC predicts total worldwide spending on cloud services will surpass $1.0 trillion by 2024. This shift leaves many organizations with a complex mix of hybrid-cloud and on-premises environments. As such, observability is becoming a business requirement for digital services built on any infrastructure. Amazon DevOps Guru is a powerful yet simple to use native observability service. Tightly paired via the new integration with Amazon DevOps Guru, PagerDuty provides actionable insights and resolution, contextualized through ML algorithms, to the correct stakeholders.

The PagerDuty platform for real-time operations was built to ingest digital signals from across the entire enterprise ecosystem, and then arm the right responders with the right insights and tools to resolve issues in real-time. PagerDuty allows operations teams to improve the optics into their AWS environment and AWS-based applications. Leveraging Amazon DevOps Guru’s ML-enabled application health information, PagerDuty provides even more real-time signal-to-resolution capabilities to our shared customers. Through PagerDuty’s ingestion of Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) notifications on Amazon DevOps Guru, customers can seamlessly identify and action operational issues more quickly, before they become customer-impacting outages.

“This integration is a sign of where the industry is headed as the demand for deep observability grows,” said Jonathan Rende, Senior Vice President of Product at PagerDuty. “For cloud native companies, PagerDuty’s combination with Amazon DevOps Guru means powerful, simple, no-configuration visibility and machine learning that ensures application uptime and instant incident response. For non-cloud native companies, it enables PagerDuty to further unify digital operations across complex, hybrid, and non-cloud-based applications as they migrate onto the cloud, with less complexity, less technology, and much faster ROI.”

Seite 1 von 3


PagerDuty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PagerDuty’s Real-Time AIOps-Powered Digital Operations Platform Integrates with Amazon DevOps Guru PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, has announced a product collaboration with Amazon DevOps Guru, an operational insight service powered by machine learning (ML) from Amazon Web Services (AWS). PagerDuty is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for Adults with Nasal Polyps
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
Tata Consultancy Services Partners with PagerDuty to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Key Industries
30.11.20
PagerDuty Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of University of Michigan Dean of Engineering, Dr. Alec D. Gallimore
05.11.20
PagerDuty to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on December 3, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
5
PagerDuty -- noch ein 2019-IPO: IT-supervision