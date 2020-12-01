FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES E-COMMERCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN PURGE VIRUS, LLC AND ALIBABA

PURGE VIRUS PRODUCTS TO BE OFFERED WITHIN ALIBABA’S B2B GLOBAL GOLD SUPPLIER PROGRAM

Chicago, IL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC (“PV”; https://purgevirus.com/ ), has met the necessary business verification criteria and has been approved by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA; “Alibaba”; https://www.alibaba.com/ ) for its Global Gold Supplier Program effective November 30, 2020. This approval provides a significantly expanded distribution platform for Purge Virus. It is expected that PV disinfection technology products will be available on the Alibaba platform globally on or before January 1, 2021. Purge Virus products will be incorporated online with volume-tiered pricing to give business owners the ease of purchasing products by matching their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to the most appropriate disinfection technology.

Alibaba is the world’s largest retailer and e-commerce company with a market capitalization of more than $750 billion and over 10 million active buyers in their Business to Business (B2B) Program. Alibaba is uniquely positioned to foster major portfolio accounts for Purge Virus that involve hotel and restaurant chains, among large operators in other economic sectors such as schools, hospitals, municipal buildings, medical facilities, commercial buildings (malls, offices, etc.), airports, and other verticals.

The need for COVID-19 disinfection across the hospitality industry sparked this engagement between Purge Virus and Alibaba. According the American Hotel and Lodging Association ( AHLA ), there are over 5 million hotel rooms in the United States, and, as of 2018, 16.97 million hotel rooms worldwide according to Statista . Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC) units are ubiquitous across the hospitality industry. A PTAC unit is a type of self-contained heating and air conditioning system commonly found in hotels and many other buildings. Purge Virus does not manufacture PTACs but can improve PTACs by retrofitting them to disinfect indoor air. Customers may also buy Purge Virus disinfection devices and insert them into the PTAC units themselves. More info may be found here: https://purgevirus.com/ptac-disinfection/ .