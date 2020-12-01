 

CoreLogic’s Marc-Olivier Huynh Receives 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Marc-Olivier Huynh, Senior Leader of Software Development and Technology, is one of 50 professionals nationwide to receive the coveted 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award. Award recipients are carefully selected professionals that have brought innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients.

CoreLogic’s Marc-Olivier Huynh Receives 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “We’re very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they’ve had at such a crucial time.”

Marc-Olivier worked with key clients and prospects to understand the specific business challenges they were facing during COVID-19. Because CoreLogic’s property insurance solution suite uses an open architecture and industry-leading API framework, a foundation pioneered by Marc-Olivier, CoreLogic was able to make some rapid adjustments to the tech platform that allowed insurance carriers to pivot to virtual adjusting and continue to provide service to their homeowners during the pandemic – quickly and seamlessly.

“As homeowners continue to experience challenges that trigger home insurance claims, Marc-Olivier works relentlessly to bring exciting solutions that simplify the process. His innovative mindset has been key in the development and enhancement of CoreLogic’s industry-leading property and casualty insurance software,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “Over the span of his 25-year career, Marc-Olivier has truly become a respected industry inventor. He understands the entire property lifecycle and by re-imagining home journey workflows, he helps to improve the experience for everyone throughout the entire housing ecosystem.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

