 

TC Energy redirects holiday party funds to support non-profits this holiday season

The company donates more than C$5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) announced that, throughout 2020, it has proudly donated more than C$5.2 million to non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across North America, including more than C$1 million to support non-profit organizations this holiday season.

Through its giving initiatives, TC Energy aims to help non-profit organizations thrive and instill a sense of unity among its workforce and communities.

“Early in the pandemic, we recognized the immense challenges that were ahead in the communities where we live and work,” said Russ Girling, President and CEO, TC Energy. “As a company, we were quick to identify that we have an important role to play in supporting non-profit organizations in a meaningful way. We are proud to partner with organizations to help build community resilience, capacity and support during these challenging times.”

Most recently, TC Energy cancelled all in-person holiday celebrations as part of its COVID-19 response. Instead, they redirected the funds budgeted for holiday parties and gave all members of its workforce – more than 8,400 people across North America – funds to donate to the causes that mean the most to them in their communities. With a high percentage of employee participation and an overwhelming organic social media response, the initiative clearly resonated with TC Energy’s workforce and their communities.

TC Energy also made corporate donations to organizations that address food insecurity in the U.S., Canada and Mexico including: Houston Food Bank, Feeding America, Manna Meal Inc., Calgary Food Bank, Breakfast Club of Canada, Asociacion Mexicana De Bancos De Alimentos and the Mexican Red Cross.

TC Energy will continue its giving efforts throughout 2020 and into the new year.

Learn more about our giving programs at https://www.tcenergy.com/community-giving/.

About TC Energy
We are a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

Media Inquiries:
Jaimie Harding / Robin Lee
403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/699feca1-efc1-42cc-9516- ...


