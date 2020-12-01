 

Transactions in connection with share buyback program

Company announcement no. 49 - 20
 1 December 2020

Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 7,054   1,278,803
24 November 2020 2,000 184.6 369,261
25 November 2020 1,500 185.6 278,433
26 November 2020 1,500 193.1 289,710
27 November 2020 1,390 208.6 289,927
30 November 2020 2,000 215.1 430,199
Accumulated under the program 15,444   2,936,332

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 195,209 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.86% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

Attachments


