 

VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK WITH UP TO 50,000 RETAIL LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT MEXICO WITH POTENTIAL TO EXPAND TO COUNTRIES IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

The Network Will Provide Real Time Customer Analytics, Sensor Integration,and Security While Offering Brands an In-Store Advertising Network

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, along with Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (part of the AB InBev family of companies) and Retailigent Media have signed a Letter of Intent to create an international in-store media network of up to 50,000 Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico, with a potential to expand to other Central and South American countries by the end of 2027, it was announced today. The deployment will start in more than 5,000 Modelorama stores and 15,000 neighborhood bodegas throughout Mexico. Modelorama is Mexico’s second largest convenience store chain and is owned by Grupo Modelo.

The project will create the largest digital in-store media network in Mexico, and potentially in Latin America. In addition to being an international advertising network, it will provide analytics, real time point-of-sale reporting, and real time security powered by artificial intelligence.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The three firms are partners in this long-term plan. We will be supplying all our proprietary software licensing for analytics, security and visual display. What is especially exciting is that the network will be offering major consumer product brands the opportunity to advertise to shoppers right at point-of-sale when buying decisions are made.” Hutton also said that test deployments are already underway in Mexico.

AB InBev is the world’s largest brewer with a diverse portfolio of more than 500 brands, including iconic global beers Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois. Part of AB InBev, Grupo Modelo is the leader in the production, distribution and sale of beer in Mexico and owns and operates Modelorama convenience stores. Ignacio Lares, Vice President of Technology & Analytics, Middle Americas, said, “This is the next step in offering an improved shopping experience to consumers, as well as enabling local store owners and operators to remain competitive as retail consolidates in most of these markets. By leveraging technology and analytics we can play a crucial role in the communities in which we operate by improving the safety and quality of the shopping experience for the millions of store owners with which we do business every day. Not only can the various solutions around Internet of Things (IoT) offer real time access to point-of-sale systems to allow store owners to dynamically optimize their business, but we can also incorporate security, consumer analytics, and display advertising under the same platform. We have aligned with two companies—VSBLTY and Retailigent Media—that offer innovation and agility which coupled with our reach will allow us to have a meaningful impact as we pioneer and scale this innovation,” he said.

