Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG successfully implements the previously announced capital increase

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has successfully placed a total of 1.379.311 new shares through a rights issue. During the subscription period from November 17, 2020 through November 30, 2020, existing shareholders subscribed for 1,015,329 new shares of the Company at a subscription price of EUR 29.00. In addition, 363,982 unsubscribed new shares were successfully placed by way of a private placement to institutional investors today, which was multiple times oversubscribed, leading to a final price of EUR 31.00 for the rump placement. Accordingly, today, the management board of the Company, with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to issue 1,379,311 new shares to implement the previously announced capital increase. The Company will thus receive gross proceeds from the capital increase in the total amount of EUR 40.7 million.*************This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.