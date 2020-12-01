 

Freddie Mac Prices $983 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F94

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 21:00  |  43   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $983 million in K Certificates (K-F94 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020. The K-F94 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F94 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.

K-F94 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life
(Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $583.407 9.56 30 1 mo LIBOR + 30 100.000
AS $400.000 9.56 34 30-day SOFR avg + 34 100.000
X Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.

Related Links

The K-F94 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F94 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF94 Mortgage Trust (KF94 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF94 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F94 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $983 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F94 MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Mortgage Rates Hold Steady Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday
24.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for October 2020
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $891 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F93
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $328 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J32
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-120
19.11.20
Mortgage Rates Drop, Hitting a Record Low for the Thirteenth Time this Year
18.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $637 Million SLST Securitization
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $961 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F92
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Research Shows that Forbearance Has Helped Mitigate the Damage to Homeowners During the Pandemic
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization