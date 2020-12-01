Freddie Mac Prices $983 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F94
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $983 million in K Certificates (K-F94 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020. The K-F94 Certificates are backed
by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.
K-F94 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.
K-F94 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life
(Years)
|
Discount
Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$583.407
|9.56
|30
|1 mo LIBOR + 30
|100.000
|AS
|$400.000
|9.56
|34
|30-day SOFR avg + 34
|100.000
|X
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.
The K-F94 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F94 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF94 Mortgage Trust (KF94 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF94 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F94 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
