The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Title: Mag.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Roithner
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Position: Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
50.00 EUR 15,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
50.00 EUR 15,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-01; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Seite 1 von 2
Disclaimer

