 

Teledyne ISCO Automated Wastewater Samplers Prove Instrumental in Controlling the Spread of COVID-19

As the world experiences increasing cases of COVID-19, Teledyne ISCO, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), continues in the effort to track SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes this deadly disease.

The deployment of Teledyne ISCO automatic samplers throughout wastewater sewer systems provides for the detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 and allows identification of the virus at the community level. Via the use of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE), SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be detected a few days to a week before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms within a population. Numerous studies document that through the use of WBE, COVID-19 outbreaks in a community are predictable before individual patient testing and hospital admissions. The greater the deployment of Teledyne ISCO automatic samplers in the sewershed, the higher the resolution and ability to provide an early detection system even to the smallest of communities. A recent notable example demonstrated early detection within a student residence hall allowing the university to take early action to identify, isolate and limit the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) as a public health tool to understand the spread of the virus within communities. WBE, as the basis for this tool, is a well-established approach used though the years for community-based detection of diseases, such as polio.

The use of WBE and establishment of a national wastewater surveillance system for COVID-19 detection and tracking is not limited to the United States and exists in many countries around the globe. Teledyne ISCO samplers are deployed in communities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia for WBE COVID-19 related studies and monitoring, including the direct use by the CDC.

Teledyne ISCO automatic samplers are available in a variety of models including portable, transportable and permanent refrigerated versions, allowing great flexibility to best serve the needs of any community. To date, Teledyne ISCO has provided approximately 1,000 automatic samplers across the globe in the fight against COVID-19. From elementary schools to college campuses, from nursing homes to large industrial facilities, from correctional facilities to skyscrapers, Teledyne ISCO automatic samplers are on the front line to assist essential workers in the early detection of COVID-19. For more information, visit Teledyne ISCO’s Tracking COVID-19 Resources page at https://www.teledyneisco.com/en-us/water-and-wastewater/covid-19-waste ....

About Teledyne ISCO

Teledyne ISCO is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of innovative products designed to increase productivity while improving the quality of life on our planet. Teledyne ISCO’s standard and customized products are used across multiple sectors including: water and wastewater, pharmaceutical, academia, oil exploration, and reactant feed. For more information on Teledyne ISCO or the full line of samplers, visit www.teledyneisco.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

