Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Gavreto (pralsetinib) for People With Advanced or Metastatic RET-Mutant and RET Fusion-Positive Thyroid Cancers

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET)-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who require systemic therapy, or with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate). These indications were approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW study. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

“We are proud to partner with Blueprint Medicines to bring this important new option to people with certain types of RET-altered thyroid cancer,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Gavreto is now approved across multiple RET-altered tumor types, underscoring our commitment to advancing personalized healthcare with treatments that target the underlying biology of each person’s cancer.”