 

Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Gavreto (pralsetinib) for People With Advanced or Metastatic RET-Mutant and RET Fusion-Positive Thyroid Cancers

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET)-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who require systemic therapy, or with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate). These indications were approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW study. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

“We are proud to partner with Blueprint Medicines to bring this important new option to people with certain types of RET-altered thyroid cancer,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Gavreto is now approved across multiple RET-altered tumor types, underscoring our commitment to advancing personalized healthcare with treatments that target the underlying biology of each person’s cancer.”

Approximately 10-20% of people with papillary thyroid cancer (the most common type of thyroid cancer) have RET fusion-positive tumors, and roughly 90% of people with advanced MTC (a rare form of thyroid cancer) carry RET mutations. Biomarker testing for RET fusions and mutations can help identify people who are eligible for treatment with Gavreto.

The approvals are based on results from the Phase I/II ARROW study, which demonstrated durable clinical activity in people with or without prior therapy and regardless of RET alteration genotypes. Treatment with Gavreto led to an overall response rate (ORR) of 60% (95% CI: 46%, 73%) in 55 people with RET-mutant metastatic MTC previously treated with cabozantinib and/or vandetanib, and the median duration of response (DoR) was not reached (95% CI: 15.1 months, not estimable). In 29 people with RET-mutant advanced MTC who were cabozantinib and vandetanib treatment-naïve, the ORR was 66% (95% CI: 46%, 82%), and the median DoR was not reached (95% CI: not estimable, not estimable). In nine people with RET fusion-positive metastatic thyroid cancer, Gavreto demonstrated an ORR of 89% (95% CI: 52%, 100%), and the median DoR was not reached (95% CI: not estimable, not estimable). In ARROW trial patients across RET-altered tumor types, the most common adverse reactions (≥25%) were constipation, increased blood pressure (hypertension), fatigue, musculoskeletal pain and diarrhea.

