 

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Present at Credit Suisse’s Virtual Industrials Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will participate in Credit Suisse’s 8th annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Dec. 3. The conversation with HII Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Kastner will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.huntingtoningalls.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

 


