WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of the Initial Public Offering of HF Enterprises, Inc. consisting of 2,160,000 shares of common stock at an IPO price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.1 million, before deducting expenses.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067 or by Email: syndicate@wpcapital.com or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.:

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

About HF Enterprises Inc.

HF Enterprises Inc. is a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea.

