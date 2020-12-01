 

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Center in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 21:33  |  59   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm represented a privately held ownership group in its sale of the Marion Industrial Center in Marion, Ohio, to Jaguar Transport.

The multimarket team representing ownership included Managing Director Whitney Kerr Jr., Michael Flynn, Director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Rail Advisory Group, and Director Mike Hurd. Grant Tidemann, Vice President, J.P. Weigand Commercial, partnered with the Cushman & Wakefield team on the transaction.

Located at 3007 Harding Highway East, Marion Industrial Center includes more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space on 511 acres and 10 miles of private rail with a direct switch on to the CSX rail network. In addition to all of the existing facilities and robust rail capacity, the Marion Industrial Center has enough land to facilitate the immediate construction of millions of feet of new Class A warehouse space.

“We are excited to welcome the Marion Industrial Rail Park to the Jaguar team,” said Stu Towner, Jaguar CEO. “The quality service that they‘ve demonstrated to the existing customer base combined with the many new opportunities for continued industrial development and new logistics offerings in Marion are the exact combination that Jaguar seeks for our partnerships.”

Added Cushman & Wakefield’s Flynn, “This site is strategically located north of Columbus so that shippers can take advantage of tremendous multimodal transportation corridors. The Marion Industrial Center is capable of facilitating almost any type of rail-served freight or material movement with endless volume capacity, which is highly sought-after by rail shippers and companies looking to drive profit margin and competitive advantage by reducing their logistics costs.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Center in Ohio Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm represented a privately held ownership group in its sale of the Marion Industrial Center in Marion, Ohio, to Jaguar Transport. The multimarket team representing ownership included …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for Adults with Nasal Polyps
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale of 310-unit Apartment Community in Atlanta
20.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Taiwan-based PMP Tech in $98M, Six-Building Portfolio Acquisition in Silicon Valley
09.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina
05.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020