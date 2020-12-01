 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 21:47  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

01.12.2020 / 21:47 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt will not take up his office.

Notifying person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

01.12.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-Mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152073

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1152073  01.12.2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152073&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCorestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) 01.12.2020 / 21:47 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
Nordex SE: Neue Betonturmfertigung der Nordex Group in Spanien geht in Betrieb
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
Corestate Capital: Designierter Vorstandschef tritt Amt nicht an
22:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier wird neuer CEO - Lars Schnidrig bleibt als CFO an Bord (deutsch)
22:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier becomes new CEO - Lars Schnidrig remains on board as CFO
22:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier wird neuer CEO - Lars Schnidrig bleibt als CFO an Bord
21:47 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) (deutsch)
21:47 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO)
18:27 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax startet mit Gewinnen in den Dezember
14:28 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Guter Dezember-Auftakt dank starker Daten aus China
11:37 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Gute Daten aus China verleihen Rückenwind
10:10 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger flüchten weiter aus Corestate - Hohe Unsicherheit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:31 Uhr
4.876
Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?