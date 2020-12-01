Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt will not take up his office.

