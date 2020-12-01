Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will attend the 2020 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8, 2020 at approximately 12:00 PM ET. Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and chief executive officer, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Tim Spence, president, and Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.