 

DGAP-News Thomas Biegi Joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications

Thomas Biegi Joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications

Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 1, 2020

Thomas Biegi Joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications

MorphoSys (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that Thomas Biegi joins the company as Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, effective December 1, 2020. In this newly created role, he will report to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Kress.

Thomas joins MorphoSys from Pfizer Inc., where he led global and U.S. communications for Pfizer Oncology at its headquarters in New York City. Prior to that role, Thomas was leading media relations and acting as company spokesman for Pfizer's Essential Health business. He joined Pfizer in 2008 and held various leadership positions in the German organization before moving to the United States in 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas as an internationally experienced communications professional with strong expertise in healthcare and patient communications," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., CEO of MorphoSys. "Following the successful launch of Monjuvi(R) in the United States, Thomas will play a key role in advancing our mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases and positioning MorphoSys as a global biopharmaceutical company and emerging leader in oncology and autoimmune disease."

Thomas started his career at Daimler and holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Cooperative Education in Mannheim as well as a M.A. in Media and Communication Studies from the Freie Universität in Berlin.


About Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix)
Monjuvi is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

Disclaimer

