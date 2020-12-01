Corestate: René Parmantier becomes new CEO - Lars Schnidrig remains on board as CFO

Continuity in the corporate strategy

Strengthening product focus in the Core/Core+ area

Expansion the private debt business

Debt reduction course to be continued

Luxembourg, 30 November 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and for a term of 3 years. The 45-year-old has more than 25 years of professional experience in the financial industry. For the past twelve years he has been CEO of Oddo Seydler Bank AG (formerly Close Brothers Seydler Bank AG). During this time, he has advised on more than 200 financing and M&A transactions in the German real estate sector and in particular has acquired an extensive personal network and many years of experience in private debt.

The previous chairman of the board, Lars Schnidrig, was also appointed Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect and a term of 3 years. Schnidrig already held this position for Corestate in 2017 and 2018. Nils Huebener and Daniel Loehken remain on the Management Board as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Legal & HR Officer respectively. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt will not take office on 1 January 2021.

With these personnel decisions, the new Supervisory Board confirms the corporate strategy adopted in 2020, particularly with regard to the consistent reduction of net debt and the further development of the investment management focus towards Core/Core+. In addition, René Parmantier will contribute his many years of expertise in private debt and real estate financing and will further strengthen this area.