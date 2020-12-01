Cirrus Logic to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that President John Forsyth will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the event.
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
