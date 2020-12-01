 

SITE Centers Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Class A and Class K Preferred Share Dividends

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) declared its fourth quarter 2020 Preferred Class A stock dividend of $0.39844 per depositary share and Preferred Class K stock dividend of $0.39063 per depositary share.

Each Class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class A dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2020 and ending January 14, 2021. The declared Preferred Class A Dividend is payable in cash on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2020.

Each Class K depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.25% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class K dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2020 and ending January 14, 2021. The declared Preferred Class K Dividend is payable in cash on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2020.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy and our ability to maintain REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Disclaimer

