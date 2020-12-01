 

Cohu Provides Business Update for the Fourth Quarter Ending December 26, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today provided a business update and an upward revision to its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 guidance:

  • Forecasting record orders in fourth quarter, driven by RF tester share gains and accelerating automotive segment demand.
  • Expecting fourth quarter revenue of $195 to $200 million, a 31% sequential increase at mid-point over third quarter.
  • Strong momentum is projected to continue, with first quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately 5% higher than our updated fourth quarter guidance.
  • The company further reduced its term loan B debt associated with the financing of the Xcerra acquisition in October 2018 by $20.9 million fourth quarter-to-date.

Luis Müller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cohu, commented, “We are encouraged by our fourth quarter order momentum, continued ramp of our RF test solutions, accelerating automotive segment demand, and our drive to further improve operational efficiencies. With these business trends and our team’s outstanding execution, we are well positioned for growth in 2021.”

About Cohu:

Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding record orders expected in fourth quarter, RF tester share gains and ramp of RF test solutions, accelerating automotive segment demand, updated guidance for fourth quarter revenue of $195 to $200 million, strong momentum being expected to continue with first quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately 5% higher than the updated fourth quarter guidance, drive to further improve operational efficiencies, Cohu being well positioned for growth in 2021, and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

Disclaimer

