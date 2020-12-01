 

Impact Auto Auctions Launches SpinCar FeatureTour

Impact Auto Auctions Ltd., the Canadian business unit of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading digital global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the launch of SpinCar Feature Tour within its online auction platform. This state-of-the-art feature enhances the recently introduced Impact 360 View and further expands the company’s industry-leading merchandising platform in the Canadian market. This new tool allows buyers to identify value-added features and options quickly on each listed vehicle.

“After a successful launch in the US, we are eager to bring IAA’s industry-leading merchandising technology to Canada,” said Maju Abraham, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for IAA. “Leveraging our best-in-class platform across different markets creates greater buyer engagement, delivers a more competitive auction environment, and pushes higher proceeds for our sellers on a global scale.”

“IAA’s merchandising technology is helping our buyers build confidence and drives higher sales for our sellers,” said Blair Earle, Managing Director of Impact. “Easy access to detailed vehicle information contributes to the buyers’ research process, leading to more informed bidding and buying decisions.”

Powered by SpinCar’s cloud-based software platform and comprehensive database of OEM-endorsed multi-media content, Feature Tour provides Impact’s buyers with instant access to each vehicle’s original manufactured features and options. By providing easy-to-understand videos, graphics and content, buyers can make more confident and informed purchase decisions. Feature Tour also provides buyers with the ability to customize their evaluation of vehicles based on specific areas of interest, including safety, performance, technology and convenience features.

This new feature is the latest addition to Impact’s merchandising offering in Canada, which includes:

  • Enhanced imagery that enables buyers to best assess each unique salvage asset through features including Impact 360 View, Engine Start video, and High-Resolution Images.
  • Information that provides the buyer with in-depth details on the vehicle including technology and convenience packages as well as safety features. Personalization that delivers curated vehicle content and options based on a buyer’s research, bidding and buying behavior through IAA Buyer Recommendation Engine.

In 2020, Impact introduced the salvage auction industry’s first 360° walk-around digital experience, IAA 360 View. Capturing both vehicle interiors and exteriors during IAA’s check-in and inventory process, 360 View extends vehicle evaluation tools and capabilities for the buyer beyond traditional condition reports and static photos.

