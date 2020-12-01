Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share to holders of record as of December 16, 2020 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on January 15, 2021.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 166 properties containing 56,616 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 8 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

