 

Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:

Record Date

December 15, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date

December 14, 2020

Payable Date

December 31, 2020

Taxable Per Share Distribution
Amount

 

 

Short-Term

Long-Term

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

NUO

 

NYSE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

-

.0291

NCB

 

NYSE

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

0.0014

.0493

NYV

 

NYSE

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

-

.0613

NPN

 

NYSE

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

-

.0842

NIM

 

NYSE

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

-

.0473

NEV

 

NYSE

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

0.0905

.1435

NVG

 

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

-

.0874

Closed-end fund historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

Disclaimer

