Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

December 15, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date December 14, 2020

Payable Date December 31, 2020

Taxable Per Share Distribution

Amount Short-Term Long-Term Ticker Exchange Fund Name Capital Gain Capital Gain NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund - .0291 NCB NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.0014 .0493 NYV NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 - .0613 NPN NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund - .0842 NIM NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund - .0473 NEV NYSE Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.0905 .1435 NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund - .0874

Closed-end fund historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-1430232PR-E1220X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005947/en/