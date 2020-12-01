Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains
Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:
|
Record Date
December 15, 2020
Ex-Dividend Date
December 14, 2020
Payable Date
December 31, 2020
|
Taxable Per Share Distribution
|
|
|
Short-Term
|
Long-Term
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Capital Gain
|
Capital Gain
|
NUO
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
-
|
.0291
|
NCB
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|
0.0014
|
.0493
|
NYV
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|
-
|
.0613
|
NPN
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund
|
-
|
.0842
|
NIM
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
|
-
|
.0473
|
NEV
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
|
0.0905
|
.1435
|
NVG
|
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
-
|
.0874
Closed-end fund historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.
