LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10th

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman, will host virtual meetings with investors during the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am ET.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your UBS institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.