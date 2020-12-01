 

LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10th

01.12.2020, 22:05   

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman, will host virtual meetings with investors during the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am ET.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your UBS institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Disclaimer

