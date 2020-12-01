Vapotherm Updates Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced an update to its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance given on November 4, 2020.

For fourth quarter 2020, we now expect revenue in the range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million, which reflects an increase of $12.0 million to $13.0 million over our previously announced revenue guidance of $18.0 million to $20.0 million. This new revenue guidance implies fiscal year revenue in the range of $114.8 million to $117.8 million, an increase from our previously announced revenue guidance of $102.8 million to $104.8 million.

“The global impact of COVID has materially accelerated since we provided our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance in early November. We have seen higher capital demand worldwide and higher disposable demand in the US related to increased hospitalization rates,” said Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm. “We’d like to thank all healthcare professionals around the world for their efforts, and our teammates and partners for supporting them during this pandemic.”

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.