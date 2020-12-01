 

Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for December 2020.

In addition, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management is announcing a special one-time distribution for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) related to income earned by the fund in 2020 above its normal monthly distribution, which is required to be paid in 2020.

The amount per share and timing of these distributions are below.

Regular December 2020 Distributions:

Ex Date:

 

 

December 10, 2020

Record Date:

 

 

December 11, 2020

Payable:

 

 

December 18, 2020

Ticker

Taxable Funds

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Previous Month

HNW1

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

$0.1100

-

PHD2

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

$0.0625

-

PHT

Pioneer High Income Trust

$0.0725

-

 

Ticker

Tax-Exempt Funds

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Previous Month

MAV3

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

$0.0525

-

MHI4

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

$0.0525

-

 

Market
Price

Market Price
Distribution Rate

NAV

NAV
Distribution Rate

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

$14.09

9.37%

$15.21

8.68%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

$10.73

6.99%

$11.16

6.72%

Pioneer High Income Trust

$8.82

9.86%

$9.24

9.42%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

$11.46

5.50%

$12.31

5.12%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

$12.33

5.11%

$13.18

4.78%

Special December 2020 Distributions:

Ex Date:

 

 

December 18, 2020

Record Date:

 

 

December 21, 2020

Payable:

 

 

December 30, 2020

 

 

Distribution
Per Share

HNW

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

$0.0900

1 HNW currently has a level distribution policy, which is intended to provide investors with a relatively stable monthly distribution. The level distribution policy is subject to regular review by the Board of Trustees to determine whether it continues to be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. There can be no assurance that this policy will be maintained in the future or maintained at its current level. Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the fund's level distribution policy. If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.

2 At this time, PHD a portion of its fiscal year-to-date cumulative distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. A return of capital is not a distribution of income or capital gains from the Fund, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance, and should not be considered "yield" or "income." If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.

3 The distribution for MAV contains approximately $0.012192 per share of taxable income. This is a one-time taxable distribution in 2020.

4 The distribution for MHI contains approximately $0.030635 per share of taxable income. This is a one-time taxable distribution in 2020.

The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of November 30, 2020. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.

The funds are closed-end investment companies. Four of these funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, PHT, and PHD. HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s investment performance based on a fund’s current distributions. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi Pioneer's closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

About Amundi Pioneer Asset Management
 Amundi Pioneer is the U.S. business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Our long history of proprietary research, robust risk management, disciplined investment processes, and strong client relationships has made Amundi Pioneer an investment advisor of choice among leading institutional and individual investors worldwide. Amundi Pioneer had approximately $89 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020.
[1] Source IPE “Top 500 asset managers” published in June 2020 and based on AUM as of end December 2019.

Visit amundipioneer.com/us for more information.

Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/amundi-pioneer and https://twitter.com/amundipioneer.

Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc., Member SIPC
2020 Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

