Finance of America Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

Finance of America Companies, (“Finance of America” ) which is expected to complete a business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”) that will result in Finance of America becoming a publicly-listed company, reported preliminary quarter ended September 30, 2020 results. Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated lending platform. The Company operates in three lending segments: Forward Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, and two non-lending segments: Lender Services and Portfolio Management.

Total funded volume grew 10% to $9.17 billion, compared to $8.35 billion in the prior quarter

Total net rate lock volume rose 37% to $9.29 billion, compared to $6.80 billion in the prior quarter

Total revenues increased 30% to $605 million, compared to $465 million in the prior quarter

Pre-tax net income grew 65% to $242 million, compared to $147 million in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA* was up 54% to $235 million, compared to $153 million in the prior quarter

Year-To-Date 2020 Highlights

Total funded volume increased 68% to $22.86 billion, compared to $13.63 billion in 2019

Total net rate lock volume grew 78% to $22.3 billion, compared to $12.6 billion in 2019

Total revenues rose 95% to $1.25 billion, compared to $644 million in 2019

Pre-tax net income grew 451% to $347 million, compared to $63 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA* improved 319% to $423 million, compared to $101 million in 2019

*See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Pre-tax net income.

“Finance of America’s outstanding third quarter and year-to-date results that have more than quintupled over the prior year demonstrate the power of our diversified lending platform,” stated Patricia Cook, CEO of Finance of America. “Furthermore, our platform continues to benefit from the significant and persistent low interest rates in our forward originations segment. In addition, our other four segments are well positioned for further growth. I want to express my immense gratitude to the team members of Finance of America for their tireless efforts and exceptional ongoing performance. Beyond our accomplishments to date, the entire organization is even more excited to build on value we are creating for all our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Financial Summary

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Funded volume 9,170 8,353 10% 22,857 13,633 68% Net rate lock volume 9,286 6,801 37% 22,303 12,551 78% Total revenue 605 465 30% 1,258 644 95% Total expenses 362 319 13% 911 581 57% Pre-tax net income 242 147 65% 347 63 451% Net income 242 146 66% 345 61 466% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 235 153 54% 423 101 319% Gain on sale margin, Forward originations only 4.69% 4.19% 12% 4.21% 3.30% 28% (1) Reflects updated year-to-date information. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Pre-tax net income.

Discussion of Third Quarter 2020 Results:

Earned a record $242 million, an increase of 65% over the prior quarter, and $347 million year-to-date, an increase of more than five times the prior year.

Benefited from record origination volume of $9,170 million (funded volume) and $9,286 million (net lock volume) and continuing strong gain on sale margins.

Successfully resumed Commercial Originations with strong market response and growth.

Completed nine asset securitizations in Portfolio Management segment for $2,650 million through October 2020, including non-agency reverse mortgage, rehab/construction commercial loans and HECM buyout loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ amounts in millions) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents 205 118 Total Assets 19,022 16,584 Total Liabilities 18,008 15,913 CRNCI and Member’s Equity 1,014 671

Cash and cash equivalents increased $87 million.

Total assets and liabilities have grown $2,438 million and $2,095 million, respectively, during 2020 primarily as a result of the growth in our mortgage loans held for sale and related interest-rate lock pipeline of $741 million and securitized mortgage loans held for investment of $1,670 million.

Retention of originated mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) portfolio increased by $98 million during 2020. Increases in these assets were partially offset by a reduction in unsecuritized loans held for investment of $430 million.

Combined CRNCI (Contingently Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest) and Member’s Equity grew $343 million through September 2020 primarily as a result of $345 million of net income for the year.

Segment Results

Forward Originations

The Forward Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTDQ3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Funded volume 8,454 7,582 12% 20,257 10,997 84% Net rate lock volume 9,286 6,801 37% 22,303 12,551 78% Revenue 444 333 33% 925 383 142% Gain on sale margin 4.69% 4.19% 12% 4.21% 3.30% 28% Pre-tax net income 204 117 74% 331 18 1739%

Produced record originations of $8,454 million (funded volume) and $9,286 million (net rate lock volume) and pre-tax net income of $204 million during the third quarter. Pre-tax earnings grew 74% sequentially over the prior quarter.

Year to date, funded volume has grown 84% and net rate lock volume has increased 78% compared to the prior year. Pre-tax net income of $331 million through September 30 has grown over eighteen times compared to prior year.

Growth in segment profitability has been a function of the overall robust mortgage market as well as increased gain on sale margins and Company productivity.

Reverse Originations

The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Funded volume 626 770 -19% 2,052 1,801 14% Revenue 49 55 -11% 139 108 29% Pre-tax net income 24 33 -27% 74 52 42%

Reverse Originations earned Pre-tax net income of $24 million during the third quarter compared to $33 million in the prior quarter.

Year to date, funded volume grew 14% and pre-tax net income increased 42% from the prior year.

The reduction in Pre-tax net income in the third quarter corresponded primarily to lower funded loan originations. Compared to prior year, the Reverse Originations segment benefited from higher originations and net origination gains.

Commercial Originations

The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Funded volume 90 1 8900% 548 835 -34% Revenue 5 0 500% 24 46 -48% Pre-tax net income (loss) -2 -6 67% -5 10 -150%

Commercial Originations temporarily suspended loan originations in March 2020 as a result of market uncertainty during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan originations resumed in June and grew steadily in the third quarter.

Third quarter segment results were a loss of $2 million, improving over the prior quarter when originations were deferred.

Portfolio Management

The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees.

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Assets under management 16,639 16,145 3% 16,639 14,626 14% Revenue 42 39 8% 31 49 -37% Pre-tax net income (loss) 19 18 6% -30 5 -700%

Assets under management grew $494 million compared to the prior quarter as a result of growth in retained reverse mortgage and commercial investor loans, resulting in an 8% growth in revenue.

Year-to-date revenue and pre-tax net income decreased from the prior year due to fair value adjustments on loans and securities held for investment.

Lender Services

The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of fees. Lender Services supports over 1,000 third party clients across the lending industry.

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 Variance (%)

Q3'20 vs

Q2'20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Variance (%)

YTD Q3’20 vs

YTD Q3’19 Revenue 53 44 20% 139 79 76% Pre-tax net income 8 5 60% 15 4 275%

The Lenders Services segment earned $8 million during the third quarter primarily as a result of strong title agency and underwriting revenue and seasonal growth in student loan fulfillment earnings.

Year-to-date pre-tax net income increased 275% over prior year as a result of strong title agency and underwriting revenue related to the overall robust mortgage market.

Reconciliation to GAAP:

($ amounts in millions) Q3’20 Q2’20 YTD Q3’20 YTD Q3’19 Pre-tax net income 242 147 347 63 Adjustments for: Change in fair value of loans and securities HFI due to market/model assumption changes -17 0 54 18 Interest expense on non-funding debt 0 2 3 2 Depreciation, amortization, and other impairments 2 2 7 6 Other fair value adjustments on earnouts 0 0 0 0 Shared based compensation - - - 3 Change in fair value of minority investments - - - -1 Certain non-recurring costs 8 2 12 10 Adjusted EBITDA 235 153 423 101

2020 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, origination trends and other factors, the Company is raising its previously provided 2020 pre-tax net income outlook to now range from $435 million to $495 million, from $393 million and adjusted EBITDA to range from $535 million to $565 million from $478 million.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Amounts in $000s) 09/30/2020 12/31/2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,444 $ 118,083 Restricted cash 308,311 264,581 Reverse mortgage loans held for investment, subject to HMBS obligations, at fair value 9,811,263 9,480,504 Mortgage loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value 5,180,911 3,511,212 Mortgage loans held for investment, at fair value 984,475 1,414,073 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 1,893,555 1,251,574 Debt securities, at fair value 13,368 114,701 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 100,539 2,600 Derivative assets, at fair value 114,563 15,553 Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, less accumulated depreciation and amortization 25,784 26,686 Goodwill 121,754 121,137 Intangible assets, net 16,855 18,743 Due from related parties 1,171 2,814 Other assets 244,023 241,840 Total Assets $ 19,022,016 $ 16,584,101 LIABILITIES HMBS related obligations, at fair value $ 9,662,342 $ 9,320,209 Nonrecourse debt, at fair value 5,064,324 3,490,196 Other secured lines of credit 2,924,269 2,749,413 Payables and accrued liabilities 356,929 326,176 Notes payable 145 27,313 Total Liabilities 18,008,009 15,913,307 CRNCI 165,022 187,981 Member's equity 848,985 482,813 Total Liabilities, CRNCI and Member's Equity $ 19,022,016 $ 16,584,101

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in $000s) Three

Months Three

Months Nine Months Nine Months 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 09/30/2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES Gain on mortgage loans held for sale, net $ 407,926 $ 298,291 $ 836,901 $ 342,514 Net fair value gains on mortgage loans and related obligations 95,955 112,303 221,638 236,891 Fee income 116,905 76,627 263,488 140,522 Net interest expense: Interest income 9,937 11,507 29,615 27,073 Interest expense (25,935 ) (33,298 ) (93,165 ) (103,072 ) Net interest expense (15,998 ) (21,791 ) (63,550 ) (75,999 ) Total Revenues 604,788 465,430 1,258,477 643,928 EXPENSES Salaries, benefits and related expenses 240,381 230,275 615,034 378,420 Occupancy, equipment rentals and other office related expenses 8,184 7,208 22,795 23,358 General and administrative expenses 113,804 81,214 273,584 179,630 Total Expenses 362,369 318,697 911,413 581,408 Net income before taxes 242,419 146,733 347,064 62,520 Provision for income taxes 808 448 1,574 1,206 Net income 241,611 146,285 345,490 61,314 CRNCI (4,953 ) (2,619 ) (22,959 ) 16,518 Noncontrolling interest 276 570 1,076 540 Net income attributable to FOA Equity Capital LLC $ 246,288 $ 148,335 $ 367,373 $ 44,256

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Changes in Member's Equity (Amounts in $000s) Member's Equity NC Interests AOCI Total Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 482,719 $ 145 $ (51 ) $ 482,813 Net Income 367,373 1,076 - 368,449 Member contributions 502 - - 502 Member distributions (1,804 ) (1,012 ) - (2,816 ) Foreign currency translation - - 37 37 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 848,790 $ 209 $ (14 ) $ 848,985

Webcast and Conference call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

1-877-407-0784 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8560 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through December 15, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13713598. The replay can also be accessed on the investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors/.

