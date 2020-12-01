 

Twist Bioscience Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 22:01   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering up to $250 million of shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders intend to offer 75,000 shares in the offering. In addition, Twist intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $37.5 million of shares of its common stock offered by it in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Twist will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

Twist intends to use the net proceeds of the shares offered by it, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to increase its operational capacity, tooling, and scaling an additional manufacturing location to support its growth in NGS, synbio, DNA prep, its pharmaceutical biologics antibody platform and IGG products; increase its investment in automation and research and development, which includes investing in NGS, synbio, its pharmaceutical biologics antibody platform, and in DNA data storage; increase its investment in its commercial organization and its IT infrastructure; and for the remainder to fund working capital and general corporate purposes. Twist may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or products.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated is acting as lead manager.

The securities described above are being offered by Twist and the selling stockholders pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 3, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by request from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or from Evercore Group L.L.C. c/o Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

